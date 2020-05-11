Woman wearing a handmade face mask

Photo: Olgierd Rudak / CC BY 2.0 License Link

SEATTLE, Wash - Starting May 18, if you are out in public in King County you need to be wearing a mask.

King County sent out a tweet directing residents to wear face coverings in most public settings. The tweet said a face coverings should be used when people are at any indoor or outdoor public space and may be within 6 feet of someone who does not live in the same house. 

A follow up tweet said that a face covering is not needed when people are outside walking or exercising.  

For more information about the new requirements, click here 

