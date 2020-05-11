SEATTLE, Wash - Starting May 18, if you are out in public in King County you need to be wearing a mask.
King County sent out a tweet directing residents to wear face coverings in most public settings. The tweet said a face coverings should be used when people are at any indoor or outdoor public space and may be within 6 feet of someone who does not live in the same house.
A follow up tweet said that a face covering is not needed when people are outside walking or exercising.
