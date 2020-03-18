SEATTLE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health is reporting that 1,187 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 66 people have died.
The majority of the cases are in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties; there are more than 167 positive cases that still have not been assigned to a county.
The department of health's website still has four positive cases listed for Spokane County, but according to the Spokane Regional Health District, a fifth case was confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
