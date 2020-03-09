Brigham Young University has been alerted that an individual with COVID-19 attended a basketball game between BYU and Gonzaga last month.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Utah County Health Department alerted BYU on Monday, March 9, that the person had "mild symptoms" when they attended the sold-out game on Feb. 22 in Provo, Utah.
The arena's capacity is just below 19,000.
The person who attended the game is a Davis County man who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, March 6. According to a Health Department spokeswoman, the man is over 60 years old and likely contracted the virus on a cruise in recent weeks.
The Health Department is now reaching out to those who may be impacted. Attendees of the game do not need to take action, according to the spokeswoman. All surfaces at the Marriott Center basketball arena have been disinfected.
