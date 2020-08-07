BATON ROUGE, Louisiana - A dog in Louisiana has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Initially, it was believed pets could not get the disease, but the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now learning that animals can be infected,” said Baton Rouge Commissioner Mike Strain.
The United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services said there is currently no evidence that shows pets play a role in spreading the virus.
The CDC said in most COVID cases in pets, they will suffer mild signs of respiratory or gastrointestinal disease.
The CDC said if a COVID patient has a pet, they should follow these precautionary steps.
