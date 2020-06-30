SPOKANE, Wash. - After another record-breaking day of new COVID-19 cases, Spokane County is looking at least another two weeks before Phase 3 is even considered.
That's according to the Spokane County Board of Commissioners. On Tuesday, June 30, the county reported 81 new cases of the virus and 78 cases were reported the day before.
"With the way the numbers are going, a request won't be forthcoming for at least a couple of weeks," Board of Commissioners Communication Manager Jared Webley said.
KHQ's Kevin Kim will have the full story coming up tonight on KHQ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.