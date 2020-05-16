COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - On Saturday, Coeur D'Alene's Main Street teemed with life for the first time since Idaho's COVID-19 shut down order went into place on March 25th.
Shops, restaurants, hair salons and gyms are all allowed to reopen, provided they have developed and implemented safety plans that were approved by the Idaho State Department of Health and Welfare. Gatherings of 10 or fewer people outside of a household unit are also allowed, but bars and night clubs are still closed. Large venues like movie theaters, sports arenas and concert venues are closed as well.
People were seen lining up to get into restaurants and other stores in Coeur D'Alene after a long shutdown order. Resident Tyson Gamblin said it was a welcome sight.
"I think it's awesome, it's good to see people out. I think people being inside is getting to them, and they need to go out and get some fresh air," Gamblin said. "Not as many masks I see people wearing and not really following the six-foot rule, but it's good to see people out there."
Idaho will move to phase three of the rebound plan in two weeks, provided there isn't an increase in cases across the state. Phase three allows bars to reopen, as well as larger gatherings of up to 50 people.
