Due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, the 41st Annual Pig Out in the Park is postponed until 2021.
Pig Out in the Park wrote in a statement that they came to the decision after working with the Spokane Regional Health District, the City of Spokane, Spokane Police and Riverfront Park.
"It is obvious that Washington State, Spokane County and the City of Spokane will not be in Phase 4, of the Governor’s pandemic reopening strategy, by September 15th. So public gatherings of more than 50 people will not be permitted by the City of Spokane. Like many loyal Pig Out in the Park fans, we had hoped that things would improve in time for our 41st annual Pig Out in the Park. But, with the COVID-19 Pandemic not subsiding and conditions not improving, before our vendor friends start to incur more unnecessary expense, and in the best interests of the general public’s health, we are going to postpone the 41st Annual Pig Out in the Park until next year, now scheduled for September 1 – 6, 2021."
Last year, Pig Out in the Park served over 195,000 servings of food and featured over 100 local musicians.
