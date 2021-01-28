What school officials describe as a "bold plan" to vaccinate Washington teachers and other school staff is expected to be announced tomorrow.
Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and Kaiser Permanente President Susan Mullaney are expected to share the details in an 11:00am press conference on Friday.
As more and more schools are bringing back middle school and high school students for in-person instruction, vaccinating teachers has become a major focus, with some teachers voicing their concerns about returning to the classroom without getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
More information can be found here in an article written by Jim Allen of The Spokesman-Review.