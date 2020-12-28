Planning on traveling in 2021? Well, you may need a COVID-19 passport to get you there.
Geneva-based nonprofit the Commons Project and the World Economic Forum are partnering together to build an app called CommonPass.
According to the CommonPass website, the COVID-19 'passport' would be a place to keep lab results and vaccine records so people could validate their COVID-19 status without divulging personal health information.
According to the website, the application would give a simple 'yes' or 'no' on whether or not you meet entry criteria.
According to CNN, CommonPass is currently working with several airlines including JetBlue, United Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic, as well as hundreds of health systems across the United States.
The company expects the COVID-19 passport to be available within the first half of 2021.
