Mattel's Fisher-Price toy line has unveiled special edition thank you toys to honor health care workers and everyday heroes on the front-lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mattel's "Play it Forward" movement features collectible toys include 16 different action figures featuring, doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers.
Mattel is also introducing a special five-character "Little People" set comprised of a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker.
Proceeds from the sale of the everyday hero dolls/action figures will go to a special fund to support health care workers and first responders.
Mattel is also contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by making face shields and cloth face masks for medical professionals.
"We're talking about those brave souls who carry on doing their jobs despite the risks in order to keep the rest of us safe, secure and healthy," Mattel says on its website. "We salute these heroes, and we think they're pretty amazing role models for kids. Let's play their heroism forward by lending a helping hand and sharing a little gratitude."
