Playground structures in Coeur d'Alene parks temporarily closed

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The City of Coeur d'Alene has made the decision to temporarily close playground structures within city parks to help slow the potential spread of COVID-19.
According to a release from the city, parks themselves remain open.
However, as an additional precaution, basketball hoops have been removed for the time being and the skateboard park has been closed.
Park paths and walkways remain open but residents are encouraged to maintain social distancing by keeping 6 feet between themselves and others and to be mindful of Governor Brad Little's order asking Idahoans to minimize travel and trips outside the home.
