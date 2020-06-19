SPOKANE, Wash. - After months of being closed, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz decided to reopen playgrounds two weeks ago. However, the weather hasn't exactly been playground-friendly in those two weeks. But summer officially begins on Saturday and we actually have some warm, sunny weather to go with it!
As tempting as it may be to hit the slides, positive COVID-19 cases are trending in the wrong direction with 43 new cases announced on Friday, which was the second largest spike in Spokane County since the pandemic began.
We're in Phase 2 of reopening, but as people begin to venture out of their homes with the warm weather, it's important to remember a few things if you're taking your child to a playground.
First, yeah, playgrounds are open, but you should still limit travel, according to the CDC, so hit up the playground in your neighborhood.
If you arrive at your playground, take a look at how busy it is. Health experts say social distancing is still absolutely vital, so if you show up to your local playground and it's swarming with people and presenting a challenge to maintain social distancing, it's best to come back at a later time.
Sure, your kid won't enjoy the fact that you drove them all the way to the playground only to let them see it and then rip away their excitement, but safety is priority number one.
If the playground is not crowded and you are able to maintain proper social distancing, make sure you and your child are both wearing a face mask or cloth face covering. Children under the age of 2 or anyone with breathing troubles are not advised to wear face masks.
Lastly, most playgrounds aren't sanitized, and bringing along wipes to pre-clean every slide and monkey bar isn't ideal, so make sure you're packing hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol and frequently use it on your hands and your child's hands. Encourage them to avoid touching their eyes, mouth and nose, too, until they can properly wash their hands.
The warmer weather is also bringing about more and more yard sales. Yard sales are permitted under Phase 2 guidelines because they're considered gatherings, but under Phase 2 they need to be limited to five shoppers per yard sale.
Enforcement on those guidelines isn't likely and local law enforcement has already taken an "education, not citation" approach. However, if you do pull up to a yard sale, it's the same broken record with playgrounds: Maintain social distancing, wear a mask, limit the amount of items you touch, sanitize anything you buy, pay electronically (if possible), and always negotiate. That last tidbit isn't coronavirus related. It's just good yard sale advice.
For more information from the CDC on the Coronavirus, CLICK HERE.
