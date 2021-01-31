KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police are investigating after an anti-mask group attempted to enter stores off of Columbia Center Boulevard.
The group was between 20 to 30 people. Police said the group started at Target and moved to the Craft Warehouse.
Kennewick Police said there is a possible physical confrontation and assault at the incident that they are investigating.
Kennewick Police said they understand that people have different beliefs related to masks, but they request that everyone refrains from becoming physical.