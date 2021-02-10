As the state's Department of Health works to vaccinate all Washingtonian's, it turns out many don't want the COVID-19 Vaccine. According to a poll conducted by the Associated Press, only 67% of American's plan on getting a vaccine.
Some of the reason's people in Washington say they won't get the shot include:
- They think it doesn't prevent them from getting COVID-19 or spreading it.
- They don't trust it.
- They say that not enough testing has been done on it.
- They say the side effects are too dangerous.
But the on the Center for Disease Control website, most, if not all questions about the validity and safety of the vaccine are answered.
For a real-life example of the vaccine's safety and efficacy, more than 3,000 first responders in Spokane have been vaccinated. So far, there have been no serious side effects and according to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer less people in his department have been calling in sick since they have been vaccinated.
“The organization has seen a substantial decrease in the use of sick time related to COVID illnesses," Schaeffer said. "We attribute that decrease to a number of initial initiatives that include mask wearing, social distancing with the pubic where possible, PPE wearing on incidents and vaccinations.”
The CDC hopes that over time, people will learn to trust the science behind the vaccine as more people get the shot.