SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is providing free Pfizer vaccines to all students aged 12-18 in the region.
TIMES (Location: 1600 N. Howard St.):
- May 14 (2-4): The public can make appointments by signing up here.
- May 14 (12-4): North Central students can sign up for appointments here.
Parents or guardians can provide consent and register in advance. They don't need to be present during vaccinations. To register, click here to find the right link.
For other vaccine clinics in the area, click here.