POST FALLS, Idaho - The Post Falls City Council rejected the resolution to implement a mask mandate Monday morning but unanimously passed a motion for a recommendation of mask wearing.
In the meeting, Post Falls Mayor Ron Jacobson said “doing nothing is not an option anymore.”
Despite this statement from the Mayor, four people voted against and two voted for the mandate.
Jacobson added that he wants to keep schools and businesses open but wants to keep the community healthy.
Councilman Steve Anthony said he supports a mask mandate. He said he works at Kootenai Health and sees the effect COVID 19 has on the families.
He said, “if we can save one person, one person, by saving a mask, to me it’s worth it.”
Councilwoman Linda Wilhelm said she is troubled by the divide in the community. She said she thinks a mask mandate would just make the divide worse.
She said she is in not support of a mask mandate but would support a recommendation.
During the meeting, protesters were outside chanting "let us in." Public comment on the mandate was no given at the meeting but the public was able to email their comments to Jacobson.
In north Idaho, the Coeur d'Alene City Council implemented a mask mandate last month. The Hayden City Council voted last week on strongly recommending people wear masks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.