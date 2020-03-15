Post Falls School District cancels classes on Monday and Tuesday

POST FALLS, Idaho - On Sunday, the Post Falls School District announced they will be canceling classed on Monday and Tuesday to complete a deep cleaning of school buildings.
According to a post on their website, this decision was made after a call with Governor Brad Little.
According to the Post Falls School District, the Governor’s Office said school districts are encouraged to make informed, science-based decisions while recognizing each community’s unique circumstances.
All after school actives will also be canceled.
Post Falls School District said they will adjust plans as information becomes available.
