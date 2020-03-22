FEMA announced Sunday that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of Washington to supplement the state, tribes and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Donald Trump approved the major disaster declaration for Washington, making federal funding available for crisis counseling for affected individuals in the state.
"Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas impacted by COVID-19 in the state of Washington," FEMA said in a release. "The federal cost share is 75 percent."
Michael F. O'Hare has been named the Federal Coordinator Officer for federal recovery operations in Washington, with additional designations to be made at a later date if requested by the state.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee had sent a letter to Trump recently requesting him to declare a federal major disaster in the state as it would unlock federal assistance to benefit affected Washingtonians with expanded assistance and food benefits.
"Tens of thousands of individuals have found themselves unemployed and will require disaster unemployment assistance that is not otherwise available through state disaster unemployment programs, including many hourly workers who are unable to work because they are under quarantine or their business is closed," Inslee said in part.
