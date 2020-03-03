President Trump donates his quarterly salary to help fight coronavirus

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has donated his 2019 fourth quarter salary to Health and Human Services to help combat the coronavirus, the White House announced on Tuesday. 

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted a photo of the check.

The president pledged to donate his salary when he took office. He has since donated to the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation and Veterans Affairs, as well as the government agency fighting the opioid crisis, among others.

 

