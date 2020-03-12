On Thursday, March 12, President Donald Trump said that restrictions on domestic travel to regions of the United States heavily impacted by COVID-19 could be a possibility.
The New York Times reports Trump was asked by a reporter in the Oval Officer if he was considering travel limits inside the country to hard-hit states like Washington and California.
Trump said the topic hadn't yet been discussed, but added, "Is it a possibility? Yes, if somebody gets a little bit out of control, if an area gets too hot."
The president didn't elaborate further but did mention that he is cancelling or deferring several political events in the coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.