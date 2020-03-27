WASHINGTON - On Friday, March 27, President Donald Trump signed the $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill, setting things in motion to provide financial relief for millions affected by COVID-19.
NBC News reports Trump signed the bill hours after the House passed it with a bipartisan vote.
The Legislation was also unanimously passed by the Senate on Wednesday. It's set to provide billions of dollars in relief for struggling industries, issue cash payments to Americans and boost unemployment insurance.
Trump applauded the final product, which is the largest economic relief package in modern United States history.
