SPOKANE, Wash. - With Arbor Day coming up next week, one program is hoping to bring a bit of nature to your backyard and even help you save money on your energy bill.
Community Canopy is a program from the Arbor Day Foundation that aims to help homeowners save energy and money by strategically planting trees.
"By planting trees, you can save up to 20% on your summer energy bills and clean the air & water in your community," the program says on its website.
So what do you need to do? Start off by entering your address into the program's website HERE. The tool will tell you if you are eligible for the program and help you select the what kind of tree will save you the most on your energy bill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.