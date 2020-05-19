RATHDRUM, Idaho - High School Graduations across the nation have been cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions. Instead, high schools are coming up with new ways to still have graduations, but some parents and students at Lakeland High School protested Tuesday, May 19, to ask for an in-person graduation.
Currently at Lakeland High, they are holding a drive-in graduation at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. Sound will be broadcasted through the radio and students will wait in their cars until they're called. Then, they will walk across the stage and receive their diploma.
The people at the protest want an in-person graduation where the class can all sit together.
"Seniors of past years have gotten to enjoy the last few months with their friends and peers before they go off to different colleges, and we have had to do it through a computer screen," said Elijah Woodward, a senior at Lakeland High School.
The protesters said that the in-person graduation that they want would still be safe. They said that they would put chairs in the field six feet apart for the students to sit outside together.
"I totally get the concerns for people and health, that's why I am one of many parents that say if we do this, we will practice social distancing, you can't just take away peoples' rights because you feel like it," said Michelle Woodward, a parent of a senior at Lakeland High School.
Many high school seniors just want one last time together with their classmates.
"Some of our classmates have been together since elementary school and have known each other for the longest time, and we all just want to be together, we started this together and we want to end it together," said Elijah Woodward.
Currently, Lakeland High's graduation will be held on June 6th at 6:00 PM at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds.
