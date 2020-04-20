SPOKANE, Wash. - Members of the "Let Us Fish" group are planning multiple protests this week around Spokane County to rally against recreational fishing closures during Gov. Inslee's stay-at-home order.
According to the Let Us Fish Spokane/Stevens County chapter Facebook page, organizers have arranged for the first demonstration to take place Wednesday, April 22, at Franklin Park from 3-7 p.m.
"This protest is the first of multiple protests being organized to gain back what was swiftly and abruptly pulled out from underneath our feet; FISHING," the event page reads. "Bring your signs and fishing poles. Better yet, attach the signs to the fishing poles if you want!"
Let Us Fish organizers' second event is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, at the Hunters Boat Launch at Lake Roosevelt from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Similar protests were held over the weekend in the Tri-Cities area, as hundreds of fishers crowded Columbia Park Marina.
"Let Us Fish is simply trying to send the message to WDFW that fishing is a positive social distancing activity and it's healthy, it's good for you," Let Us Fish organizer Ben Hanes told our sister station KNDU.
Recreational fishing has been temporarily closed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife since March 25. The closure was extended through at least May 4 to coincide with Gov. Inslee's stay-at-home order.
The WDFW made the decisions due to crowding issues at boat ramps and banks as well as busy fishing on some rivers, saying that countered the governor and public health officials direction to practice social distancing. Current hunting seasons have been delayed as well.
“Local public health authorities have relayed to us their concerns regarding the risk that hunting, fishing and recreational travel poses to their communities right now,” said WDFW Director Kelly Susewind. “With the support of the Governor's office we’re asking people to put their recreation plans on pause while we work together to get this situation under control.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.