Starting on Thursday, Providence Health Care will be canceling all elective surgeries for non-urgent and non-life threatening care and dedicating two care locations for patients with respiratory symptoms.
According to Providence, the cancellation of elective surgeries will impact hospital campuses in Spokane and Stevens Counties.
Providence said this is directly related to their effort to respond to COVID-19.
They will also be dedicating two centers in Spokane for patients with respiratory symptoms to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Patients experiencing respiratory symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) should visit these urgent care locations:
- 421 S. Division St., Spokane (509) 474-2100
- 551 E. Hawthorne Rd., Spokane (509) 489-2369
