SPOKANE, Wash. - Providence Health is tightening down their visitation rules once again as they see COVID patients steadily rising and low staffing levels.
An update sent out from Providence said they are seeing a steady increase in adult COVID patients, but not many children.
Visitors at Providence's hospitals will now only be allowed for maternity, children and end-of-life situations. Providence blames the Omicron variant's high transmission rate.
Ten members of the Washington National Guard are expected at Sacred Heart Medical Center on Friday. Providence said they will likely work in Spokane for a month in non-clinical roles within the emergency department.