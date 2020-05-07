SPOKANE, Wash. - Providence Health Care says their revenue is down by 40% because of state coronavirus restrictions, and is having to make cutbacks. Providence said their hospitals are seeing increased costs, but at the same time, lower patient volumes, which means less money has been coming in to hospitals because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Providence said they've had to postponed non-emergent surgeries, and other types of care so their employees can conserve personal protective gear, like masks and gloves, in case coronavirus cases start to surge again. As a result, Providence says their money coming in is down by nearly half, and more in some areas of their work.
Here's how Providence said they're making cutbacks, they've reduced the hours of caregivers in some units where they're seeing less patients, closed nearly 40% of their open positions, adjusted the start dates for new hires, and decreased overtime for their agency staff.
Providence said they want to starting opening up on non-emergent surgeries as soon as the government allows.
