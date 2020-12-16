On Wednesday, Providence Health Care told KHQ that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at their facility.
According to Communications Director Beth Hegde, they received just under 4,000 doses.
Providence Health Care will begin giving the vaccine to high-risk caregivers starting on Friday.
Hegde said the current amount of vaccines in their possession is not enough to vaccinate all their caregivers.
High-risk caregivers include the emergency department, ICU, respiratory therapists and hospitalists.
