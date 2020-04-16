SPOKANE, Wash. - Providence ExpressCare is launching a pilot program to provide rapid COVID-19 testing to high-risk populations in Spokane County starting Friday, April 17.
Healthcare workers, first responders and high-risk patients can receive an appointment to get tested at the Providence ExpressCare location at 9027 N. Indian Trail Road at the request of a physician.
According to a release by Providence Healthcare, the testing site can provide a positive result in as little as five minutes and a negative result in as little as 13 minutes using the Abbott ID-Now COVID-19 test.
Recently, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and President Trump have both called for the expansion of testing in communities across the United States.
In order to be tested, patients need to be screened during an ExpressCare virtual visit using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to determine if testing is warranted.
If a physician decides a patient needs to be tested, they will schedule an in-person appointment for the ExpressCare location. Testing will be conducted curbside and the patient will remain inside their vehicle.
According to Providence Healthcare, patients who test positive will be provided with appropriate treatment and education for managing the virus at home. Patients who need a higher level of care will be refereed to an appropriate care setting.
