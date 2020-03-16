Due precautions for COVID-19, Providence Health Care will be limiting visitors in the hospital starting on Tuesday.
Providence said there are a few things they want the public to know:
- They are encouraging patients and their loved ones to communicate more through phone and video calls.
- Changes on the visitation policy are in effect until further notice.
- There is limited exceptions to this policy for maternity and pediatric patients as well as patients who are at the end of life. You can speak with your nurse or care provider with questions.
