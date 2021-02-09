SPOKANE, Wash. - The Providence Medical Group is opening 660 COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
Providence Health Care said the appointments are for Friday, February 12, and Monday, February 15.
According to the Providence Health Care Communication Director, the vaccines will be given to people who meet the Phase A1 and AB Tier 1 eligibility.
After patients confirm eligibility on the Phase Finder, they can make an appointment here.
Bring printed eligibility and consent form to your appointment.
Second dose appointments will be made on site.