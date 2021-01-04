Starting Tuesday, Providence Medical Group will begin offering drive-through COVID-19 testing.
According to a release from Providence, the site will be located at their medical park on 16528 E Desmet Ct., Spokane Valley.
The site will be open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Appointments are not necessary to be tested.
This testing site is able to test asymptomatic patients ages two years and older and symptomatic patients over the age of twelve.
Drivers are asked to enter the west parking lot and follow the signs around the lot to the testing site.
Only patients who test positive for COVID will receive a phone call with their results. Results typically are ready within 24 to 48 hours after the collection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.