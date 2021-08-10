Providence pauses some surgeries, procedures due to increased COVID-19 hospitalizations

SPOKANE, Wash. - With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising in our region, Providence Health Care is taking action.
Effective immediately, some non-emergency surgeries and procedures at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family hospitals will be postponed.
"We realize that all procedures and surgeries are very important to patients and we will work with each patient on a case-by-case basis to reschedule and provide necessary care," Providence said in a press release.
Right now in Spokane County, there are 111 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19. The two-week COVID-19 case rate for the county is 388.8 per 100,000 residents.
In the Panhandle Health District, there are currently 71 people hospitalized for COVID-19. On Aug. 9, the district reported 232 new cases in one day.