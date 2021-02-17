Weather Alert

...Another round of snow Thursday Afternoon into Friday... Snow will increase over the Cascades Thursday afternoon and then spread across the rest of eastern Washington and into the Idaho Panhandle Thursday night. Snow may begin during the Thursday evening commute with most snow accumulations coming overnight on Thursday. Snow continuing over Stevens Pass and in the Central Panhandle Mountains through Friday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, and Fairfield. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&