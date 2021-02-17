Weather-related shipping delays continue to force Providence Health Care to postpone second-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Holy Family Hospital.
According to Providence, appointments on Thursday are now moved to Wednesday, February 24, at the same time. Appointments on Friday before noon are now moved to Thursday, February 25, at the same time.
Appointments scheduled for Friday after 12-noon are unchanged. Providence said they are hopeful the vaccine shipment will arrive in time.
The rescheduling comes after Providence rescheduled Wednesday's second-dose appointments.
Providence is not the only COVID-19 vaccine provider facing delivery issues.
The mass vaccination site run by the Washington State Department of Health in Kennewick is closed through the weekend due to shipping delays.