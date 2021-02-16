Providence Health Care is postponing Wednesday's second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Holy Family Hospital due to weather-related shipment delays.
According to a release from Providence, appointments are being rescheduled to Monday, February 22. Each person's appointment will be at the same time as the original.
Providence said there is no health implication by delaying the vaccine by five days.
"We realize this is an inconvenience," Providence officials wrote. "Every person who has an appointment scheduled for Wednesday has been notified via email but we realize some people may miss this email."
Severe winter weather has impacted vaccine shipments across the country.
Providence said they are not sure if vaccine doses will be received in time for appointments on Thursday and will continue to post updates on social media and email patients.