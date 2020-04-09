SPOKANE, Wash. - Remdesivir is a drug commonly used to treat people with Ebola, but coronavirus patients around the world have been rushing to join studies that opened in hospitals, like Providence Sacred Heart, in the last few weeks.
"A number of candidate therapies that literally as I speak to you today are being tested in randomized, controlled trials,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a Senate Coronavirus hearing on March 3. “One of these is called Remdesivir, which was developed by the Gilead company. It is being tested in a large trial in China, and it is also being tested here in the United States. We should know within a period of a few months several months whether or not this particular drug works."
The drug Dr. Fauci is talking about is an antiviral medication that is awaiting regulatory approval to treat those with COVID-19. It was first used to treat patients with Ebola.
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane is one of 54 locations around the world that is testing the drug on people who became sick with COVID-19.
In a letter, Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day said the pharmaceutical company is working with regulatory authorities to establish expanded access for their drug Remdesivir. O’Day wrote, "The programs enable hospitals or physicians to apply for emergency use of Remdesivir for multiple severely ill patients at a time. These are patients who cannot take part in clinical trials and where the word 'emergency' is all too real for them, their families, and the health care providers advocating on their behalf."
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center refused to comment on whether any local residents are registered for the trial or the effectiveness of the drug, but did say that the medical center is one of several hospitals the Providence St. Joseph Health System participating in the study.
Gilead Sciences plans to donate at least 140,000 treatment courses of Remdesivir after more than 1,700 patients have taken the drug in an emergency use capacity.
The first patient in the United States to be treated with the drug was a 35-year-old man from Snohomish County. He was treated at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. That man’s condition improved after being given the drug.
Gilead has an existing supply of roughly 140,000 treatment courses of the drug, and the company wants to increase to 500,000 by October and one million by the end of 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.