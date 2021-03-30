SPOKANE, Wash- If you’re trying to get vaccinated in Spokane, good news appointments are still available for one clinic today.
Providence is hosting a clinic today, March 30, 2021, in the valley at Providence Medical Park.
Right now, about 100 appointments are still available for today.
Appointments start at 9 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.
You must meet Washington State Department of Health Phase 1A or Phase 1B Tier 2 guidelines and live/work in Washington state.
Just as a refresher those are people are age 65+- or age 50+ living in a multigenerational household, K-12 educators and people who work in childcare along with high-risk critical workers, people who live or work in long-term care facilities, and people 16 years or older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high risk.
Starting May 1, 2021 everyone in the state of Washington will be eligible to get vaccinated and the current priority system will not be honored, if you fall under one of the current phases the state is recommending you get vaccinated now before the rush of people.
You can follow this link to make an appointment for today’s clinic.