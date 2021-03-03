SPOKANE, Wash. -- Providence Medical Group announced on Wednesday that it will be holding additional vaccine clinics on March 5 and March 8 at the Spokane Teaching Health Clinic.
Providence says they now have more than 1,000 appointments available. They say they will update their social media when they are fully booked.
Community members who meet Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 eligibility can make an appointment, including teachers, school workers and licensed childcare employees. People age 65 and older and those age 50 and older who live in a multi-generational household are also eligible.
To be eligible, you must bring a PhaseFinder eligibility print out from http://provhealth.org/6184H9mEa.
To book your appointment, click here: https://providencecovidvaccinewamt.squarespace.com/spokane
The Spokane Teaching Health Center is located at 624 E Front Ave., Spokane, WA 99202