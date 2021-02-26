SPOKANE, Wash. -- Providence Medical Group announced on Friday that they will be hosting a three day COVID vaccination clinic on March 1, 2, and 3 at the Spokane Teaching Health Clinic.
They plan to administer 1,500 vaccines at this clinic for community members who meet the requirements listed in Phase 1A and 1B tier 1, including people age 65 and older as well as those age 50 and older who live in a multi-generational household. The clinic is by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment, see the details outlined below:
- Visit Phase Finder to confirm your eligibility. Follow the prompts and answer the questions to see if you are eligible to receive the vaccine in the current phases. Please print your eligibility confirmation and bring it with you to your appointment.
- After confirming eligibility, click https://providencecovidvaccinewamt.squarespace.com/spokane to view available appointments.
- Bring printed Phase Finder eligibility and consent form to your appointment.