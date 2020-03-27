SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is reporting the first death in Spokane County related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a release by the Spokane COVID Response Facebook page, a Spokane County resident in his has 80s died after testing positive for COVID-19.
“Our condolences go out to this man’s friends and family. His death is stark reminder of the reality we face as COVID-19 continues to spread in Spokane County.” Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County Health Officer with SRHD, said. “The important thing we need to do now is take the recommended measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing and proper respiratory etiquette. It is vital that everyone participates and takes these measures seriously."
As of March 27, public health officials have confirmed 86 positive cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County. Public health officials at the regional health district say they expect more cases to be confirmed as testing capacity increases.
People most at risk have underlying health conditions, are over the age of 60, or are health care workers and/or first responders who have cared for someone who may have the virus. Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
• Fever, AND
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
If you think you are at risk of exposure to COVID-19 or have symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, call ahead before you go to your healthcare provider, urgent care, or the emergency department.
