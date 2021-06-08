Pullman 4th of July firework display returns, police asking people not to gather at Sunnyside park

PULLMAN, Wash. - The City of Pullman 4th of July firework display is returning this year after its cancelation in 2020 due to COVID-19, but the city is discouraging people from gathering for the event.
"Members of the public are discouraged from gathering at Sunnyside Park," Pullman Police wrote in a press release. "This year’s celebration has been modified to ensure the health and safety of our Pullman community, as we work toward full reopening in the aftermath of COVID-19."
There will be no community barbecue or live entertainment this year. Transit will also not be providing transportation to and from the park.
"Please, enjoy the fireworks show from a safe location, away from Sunnyside Park," Pullman PD wrote.