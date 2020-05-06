PULLMAN, Wash. - The question of which Washington counties could reopen sooner continues to be debated across the state, including Pullman.
During Tuesday's City Council meeting, Council Member Al Sorensen was among those who raised concern about Governor Jay Inslee's requirements for counties to go three weeks without any new coronavirus cases.
"In my opinion, this three-week waiting period of no new cases makes me think that maybe we shouldn't get tested. Let's get to the 21 days and go," he said.
Sorensen continued to express concern that Idaho is already at an accelerated phase of its reopening while bordering Eastern Washington is not.
During the virtual meeting, Sorensen also noted that Whitman County had not recorded a new case of COVID-19 in 13 days. The City Council is also working on drafting an application to be submitted when the county becomes eligible under the three-week requirement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.