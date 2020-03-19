PULLMAN, Wash. - A Pullman Fire Department firefighter-medic has been released from self-quarantine after a patient the firefighter had contact with on Wednesday tested negative for COVID-19.
The firefighter was placed in quarantine after they were believed to have been exposed to that patient who was reportedly displaying symptoms of the virus and was waiting on test results.
The firefighter will now return to full duty.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
PULLMAN, Wash. - Authorities say a Pullman firefighter/medic is under quarantine after being exposed to a patient possibly infected with COVID-19.
According to Pullman Police, the firefighter was exposed to the patient during a transport to Pullman Regional Hospital Wednesday morning. The patient was later determined to be suspected of possible COVID-19 infection.
The firefighter was placed under quarantine out of an abundance of caution, pending test results from the original patient.
"City staff remain in regular contact with the Whitman County Department of Public Health for guidance," Pullman PD said in a release.
