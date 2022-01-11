Pullman High, Lincoln Middle Schools announce two week pause on athletics

Pullman High School and Lincoln Middle School Athletics have been put on pause for the next two weeks due to COVID-19, Superintendent Bob Maxwell announced Tuesday.
The 14-day pause comes after an increase in student athletes testing positive for the virus, or being close contacts to someone who has, at Pullman High and Lincoln Middle School.
The pause begins Wednesday, January 12th and runs until Wednesday, January 26th, and applies to both Boys and Girls basketball, wrestling, Swim and Cheer. The Whitman County Health Department recommended the pause.
In a statement announcing the pause, Pullman Public Schools encourages all students, families, and staff to continue to follow health and safety preventative measures including getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and physical distancing.