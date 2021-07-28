PULLMAN, Wash. - Starting August 1, all employees at Pullman Regional Hospital will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The hospital wrote in a statement, "Ultimately, we believe this course of action is most consistent with our Mission, Vision and Values. The vaccine is the most valuable technology for fighting the pandemic. By full vaccination of employees, our organization has an opportunity to set an example and facilitate the healthiest quality of life for our community."
Employees will be allowed to not receive the vaccine for medical reasons or religious beliefs.