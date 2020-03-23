PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Regional Hospital has opened a COVID-19 testing and triage center, serving as a centralized area for evaluation of patients with potential coronavirus.
Starting Monday, March 23, the Triage & Testing Center will run daily from 9 a.m-5 p.m. It is located behind the hospital by the Emergency Department.
Pullman Regional says patients don't need a doctor's order to come to the center, but clarified that testing is not guaranteed.
"The triage center is designed to screen those patients experiencing respiratory symptoms or who think they may have COVID-19 symptoms," a release read. "It is very important to note that testing is not guaranteed and will only occur if a patient meets criteria."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.