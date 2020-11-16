PULLMAN, Wash. - A Pullman woman is asking for the person who stole her wallet to return it because it contained something that can never be replaced.
According to Kayla Hatfield and the Pullman Police, the wallet contained a necklace with Hatfield's mother's ashes. The necklace reads "loving mother."
Hatfield said it was in her wallet because the chain broke.
Hatfield is asking the person who took the wallet to return it to the police.
If you have information about where Hatfield's wallet is you are asked to call Pullman Police at (509) 334-0802.
