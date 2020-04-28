SPOKANE, Wash. -- Different headlines out there had some KHQ viewers asking us to investigate a serious question, did the worst of the worst in our state prison system truly come close to release?
"I was wondering what you could tell us about Gary Ridgway and other violent offenders being released," one viewer wrote to our Help Me Hayley. "It seems this is being brushed under a rug and we need this to be in the spotlight."
Gary Ridgway's name has been linked with media coverage on the proposed release of roughly two-thirds of Washington State inmates. It was a petition that was ultimately rejected by the Washington Supreme Court with a five to four vote. Still, it had some asking us, had one vote gone the other way, could dangerous inmates be back on our streets?
KHQ sat down with Spokane Prosecutor Larry Haskell. He says he does have many concerns right now about something so important.
"Community safety," he said. "That's what worries me."
Washington's prisoner population is down by roughly 1,000 as of Tuesday. The inmates granted early release because of COVID have been described as 'non-violent,' but if the petition filed with the Washington State Supreme Court would have been granted, it'd be closer to 12,000.
"That is two-thirds of the total of the Department of Corrections population," Haskell said.
KHQ reviewed the documents requesting the early release for Washington inmates fitting certain criteria based on age, health conditions, and sentence duration. The specifications include inmates 50 and older, those with underlying health conditions anyone with less than 18 months to go on their sentence, in an effort to slow the spread of Coronavirus.
Haskell says qualifying inmates didn't have to hit all three categories, but rather only one to be eligible in this petition.
Based on that standard, notorious serial killer Gary Ridgway would technically qualify. Ridgway is responsible for at least 49 murders. KHQ covered a recent cold case in which a grieving family still wonders if Ridgway was responsible for their loved one's brutal murder.
Haskell reviewed the initial petition and the response by the Attorney General's Office. He says, whether he qualified or not, Ridgway was certainly not slipping through the process unnoticed.
The Attorney General's response to the petition states in part, 'in a footnote, Petitioners dismiss this fact by suggesting of course there will be unique circumstances that will not allow individual people, like Mr. Ridgway, to be release....However, Petitioners' requested relief does not allow for consideration of "unique circumstances," and instead demands that the Department release all individuals who fall within their proposed categories, regardless of risk or sentence. Petitioners also fail to recognize that many other individuals, besides Ridgway, pose a risk if released early.'
And the filings also give a nod to the fact that Ridgway isn't the only serial killer who technically fit the bill for freedom, had the Supreme Court voted the other way. Spokane's Robert Yates would also likely fit the criteria outlined.
The AG's response further states, 'the 11,715 individuals identified in the petition would include 470 people serving a life sentence without parole, and 5,272 people serving a sentence for serious offenses, including crimes such as murder, rape and child molestation.'
So what is Prosecutor Haskell's take? Does he think Ridgway and Robert Yates ever had a shot at freedom?
"Based on what I read by the Attorney General, I would say there would have been special restrictions to ensure that didn't happen, but the court never specifically addressed those so that would remain to be seen down the road," he said. "I think you can say anything can happen."
With the court rejection of this mass release, those inmates are staying put. For now.
But could this all come up again? Maybe.
"It was a five to four decision," Haskell said. "Of course, the court can always take a subsequent filing if they chose to. If the restrictions continue, the longer they go, the more likely the court will hear another petition. I don't believe anything has been foreclosed."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.