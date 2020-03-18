SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - "If I didn't know that I had this, I would have though it was a 24-hour virus," Salt Lake City resident Adam Nelson told KHQ.
Nelson tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling in the United States to a hot spot for COVID-19 that people didn't yet know was a spot hot for the virus.
Nelson said since he traveled to a COVID-19 hot spot, he was able to qualify for the test.
Nelson told KHQ his symptoms were mild, "started with achiness in joints and my lungs just didn't feel right and then the fever came the next morning."
He describes the feeling in his lungs as not 'mucus-y,' but instead dry.
Nelson said he is staying as separated as possible from the rest of his family by quarantining inside his room. He said his wife sometimes comes in to give him meals while his children slip little get well notes under the door.
Nelson said, according to the health department in Salt Lake City, they will need him to test negative for the virus twice in a row before he can become an active member of society again.
