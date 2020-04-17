RATHDRUM, Idaho - The Rathdrum Police Department has issued a citation to a homeowner who allegedly violated Idaho Gov. Brad Little's "Stay-at-home" order multiple times by holding a yard sale.
In a post of the department's Facebook, the homeowner had been operating the yard sale for a week, which is not an essential service and "should not be open for business" under Gov. Little's order.
Officers were called out to the home on April 9 to investigate the yard sale and possible violation of the "Stay at Home" order. During the service call, the homeowner operating the yard sale was informed by officers that the sale was a violation of the order and was given a copy of the order.
Rathdrum Police Officers returned to the home three more times between April 10 and April 17. Despite telling police that "they were only sorting items in the yard and not having a yard sale," the homeowner made a post on Craigslist saying they were holding a yard sale, according to the Facebook post.
Officers first issued the homeowner a written warning on April 13 before returning to the home a fourth time and issuing a uniform citation on April 17.
According to the department's Facebook post, the Rathdrum Police Department received several complaints and concerns regarding the yard sale.
The yard sale was described as "large" and stretching across the entire front yard into the back yard. It could also be seen from Highway 41.
